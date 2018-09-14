One person dead at West Brunswick Shelter

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County spokesperson says one person died at the West Brunswick High School shelter Thursday morning.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of one of our community, and our hearts go out to the family and friends who are now grieving during such an already stressful period,” Brunswick County spokesperson Amanda Hutcheson said.

An investigation into the death is underway. The statement says there is no reason for others at the shelter to worry.

“Staff and responders at the shelters are committed to providing a safe location to citizens during the storm,” Hutcheson said.

There are no other details at this time.