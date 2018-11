WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After eight weeks of recovery from Hurricane Florence, a Wilmington electronics store will finally open this week.

The doors open once again at Best Buy Friday.

The store has been closed after it sustained significant water damage during the hurricane.

Employees have had the option to work at other Best Buy stores or volunteer in the community to continue to be paid.

The store opens at 10 a.m.