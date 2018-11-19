Surf City food truck debate causes high tensions

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Should food trucks be allowed to operate within Surf City town limits? It’s a topic that’s stirred lots of debate among many restaurant owners there.

Some food truck operators say they should be allowed to operate in town limits, but brick-and-mortar restaurant owners say it wouldn’t be fair.

Monday night, a meeting was held where residents and business owners could share their thoughts.

Brenda Golder, who lives in Surf City and says she is not for or against food trucks, says the debate has gotten ugly, dividing the town.

“There were threats on Facebook, on social media against some of our local business owners and their establishments, vulgar language was used, hatred. I don’t think that’s the way,” said Golder. “If you can’t get your way, you don’t threaten with an attorney. You don’t go on Facebook. We’re trying to rebuild our town that makes people want to come. This type of confusion and controversy is not good for anyone,” she said.

Golder says she just wants a decision to be made so city council can get back to focusing on hurricane recovery.

The vote will take place December 4th.