Chemours to pay $13M penalty, settles with DEQ, River Watch

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Chemours has reached an agreement with the State of North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch on emission control, remediation efforts and ongoing health studies related to its Fayetteville Works manufacturing site in Bladen County.

The company has also agreed to pay $13 million to cover a civil penalty and investigative costs incurred by the state.

The proposed consent order will be open to the public for comment and is subject to court approval. Upon approval, the lawsuit filed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will be resolved and those filed by Cape Fear River Watch will be dismissed.

According to a release from Chemours, the agreement provides comprehensive solutions and effective solutions to environmental concerns raised by the community and a compliance framework for long-term operations.

The company has previously made a commitment for an investment of over $100 million, including state of the art technology to reduce emissions of Gen X and other PFAS compounds by 99% or greater by the end of 2019.