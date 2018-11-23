Christmas in the Country aims to be a new family tradition

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A new Christmas light display that organizers hope will become a new tradition, just opened its doors in Rocky Point on Thanksgiving night.

Christmas in the Country at the Old Homestead Farm in Rocky Point features a mile-long drive-through style Christmas light display, with over 100,000 lights.

After you’re done with that, you go to Santa’s village, where kids can sit on Santa’s lap and write him letters containing their Christmas lists.

Director David Crooks says you can can even get a Christmas tree while you’re there.

“Santa Claus is free, Santa’s village is free. We do have candy for sale, t-shirts for sale, hot cocoa and food and stuff like that. And you guys can just come and spend the evening with us and enjoy some Christmas spirit at Christmas in the Country,” said Crooks. “It’s a new family tradition, really, is what we’re going for.”

Christmas in the Country costs $20 per car load up to ten people. Any more than that is a dollar per person.

It goes until New Year’s Eve.