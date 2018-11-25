Hundreds of swine lost in Pender County farm fire

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The cause of a fire that killed hundreds of swine in Pender County remains unknown tonight.

Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Elixson says multiple crews responded to the farm early Saturday morning. Penderlea Fire Department says the fire happened at a hog farm operation along Bulltail Road in between Harrells and Ivanoe.

Crews from Penderlea, Shiloh, Atkinson and Harrells battled the blaze.

Unfortunately all of the swine within the structure were killed according to the Deputy Fire Marshal. There was estimate to be more than 500 hogs in the operation according to Elixson.

The fire remains under investigation. The total cost in damage as well as the cause is unknown as of Sunday evening.