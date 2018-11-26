Two other shootings reported in Wilmington on Sunday, total stands at 3

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning and left two people injured.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Castle Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired. Officers arrived and found the victim, who was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The victim is in stable condition.
About 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 1100 block of Queen Street. While officers were on the scene, they were notified that a gunshot wound victim had arrived at the hospital.
Those shootings are in addition to the one on Sunday in the 200 block of S. 13th Street that injured a juvenile.
Police say the investigations are ongoing. If you know anything, contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip to remain anonymous.