WPD arrests 8 people after dozens of shootings in less than 3 weeks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested eight people in connection to the recent spate of shootings.

Since Nov. 10, officers say they have responded to more than 25 shootings. According to WPD, six people have been shot, one of whom is currently in critical condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

WPD says though some of the shootings are believed to be connected, several are believed to be isolated incidents.

The investigations are on-going. Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting WPD at (910) 343-3609 or using Text A Tip to remain anonymous.

Arrests (arranged in order of most recent):

Teon Robinson , validated gang member, 32: Possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container after consuming; Kenneth Holmes , validated gang member, 32: Possession of a firearm by felon, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana .5 to 1.5 ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, open container after consuming Following the early morning shootings in the 1100 blocks of Castle and Queen Streets on Sunday, witnesses gave officers an description of the suspect vehicle. Police conducted a felony vehicle stop matching that description. Officers reportedly located drugs and firearms inside the car. Robinson and Holmes were taken into custody around 2:20 a.m.

