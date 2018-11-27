Are you a hurricane victim in need of help? Here are ways to get resources

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For anyone who was impacted by Hurricane Florence and still needs help receiving services, now is your chance to apply before it’s too late.

Monday was the first of three “Services for Survivors” events to help Hurricane Florence victims.

The events are being held to help those in the Cape Fear region who are still looking to receive services to rebuild after the storm.

Monday night’s event was held at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington where Event Organizer Rebecca Trammel says she wanted to make sure people were aware of the different services available.

“Whether there are people that are having a hard time meeting their deductible and they need to talk to the Help Hub or Catholic Charities or if they are having a hard time with land lord tenant issues and they need to talk to Legal Aid we have a comprehensive set of advocates here who are dwelling and ready to help,” Trammel said.

She says FEMA, Legal Aid, and Hope for NC will also be there to offer services and answer questions.

There will be two more events held next month on December 3 and 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington.