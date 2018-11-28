FDA approves groundbreaking cancer drug

(CNN) — The FDA has approved what could be a breakthrough drug in treating some cancers.

It’s called Vitrakvi.

The drug is designed to fight a specific genetic mutation in some forms of cancer.

#FDAapproves new treatment for patients whose cancers have a specific genetic feature (biomarker): https://t.co/ogacRn7HkN. pic.twitter.com/vrFKLgEWpz — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) November 26, 2018

And it comes in an easy-to-take capsule or in liquid form.

Doctors say some patients, including children, have seen remarkable turnarounds.

But they warn it doesn’t work for all cancers, and it is expensive!

“We now have the ability to make sure that the right patients get the right treatment at the right time. This type of drug development program, which enrolled patients with different tumors but a common gene mutation, wouldn’t have been possible a decade ago because we knew a lot less about such cancer mutations.”FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

The wholesale cost for the children’s syrup is $11,000 for a month’s supply.

And the oral capsules for adults wholesales for $32,000 per month.

But with insurance, most patients would pay $20.00 or less for a 30-day supply of the medicine.