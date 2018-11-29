Virtual Angel Tree gets full support by hundreds

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY told you earlier this month how Pender County Schools had set up a virtual angel tree to help students and families affected by Hurricane Florence.

We now know all those angels will get some help.

Pender County Schools says it has received enough support to serve every family that applied to the program which was more than 750 children.

The district says more than 300 individuals, businesses and organizations stepped up to give both items and money.

Pender Early College High School students will help shop for the gifts Friday.