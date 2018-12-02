Wilmington Holiday parade cancelled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Parks and Rec announced Sunday afternoon that the Holiday parade had to be cancelled due to forecasted weather.

The event will not be rescheduled.

“Our parade participants were scheduled to arrive at 2:30 p.m. with many working on their float/entries during the time which heavy rainfall with potential thunderstorms was projected,” said Parks and Rec staff. “For the safety of our spectators and participants, we made the decision to cancel the event.”