Bladen County meth lab bust leads to one arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars after a meth lab bust near White Lake during a multi-agency operation in late November.

The investigation began after White Lake Police Department noticed unusual activity and information from the public.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and White Lake Police went to 7529 Hwy 41 East in Elizabethtown Wednesday and found cocaine and people believed to be making meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was then requested to help deposed of the hazardous materials.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant Thursday at the Elizabethtown home and reportedly seized multiple items used in manufacturing of meth.

Albert Milton Thomas II, 57, was arrested.

He is at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond.

Thomas was charged with five counts of possession of methamphetamine manufacturing precursors, one count of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine.