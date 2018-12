A fisherman found a body floating in the water in Robeson County.

The discovery was made behind the BP Station on Highway 74 at I-95 in a canal near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said they don’t have a lot of information at this time.

He added crime scene investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released later Monday evening.