Murder suspect must undergo psychological evaluation before trial continues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 16 witness were ready to testify in the murder trial of William Bernicki Tuesday, but they didn’t get the chance to speak.

Bernicki is charged with first degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Brittany Fullwood. She was killed in her Wilmington home last April. Bernicki allegedly shot himself in the face after killing her.

Opening statements were scheduled for Tuesday, but evidence suggests Bernicki is not in an appropriate mental state to begin the trail. Bernicki will undergo a forensic psychological evaluation on Thursday in Craven County. He will return immediately after.

The case will resume on Friday.