Couple ties the knot on Surf City swing bridge before it closes

By
Hannah Patrick
-
0

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Before the swing bridge in Surf City officially closed to vehicles this morning, a couple took advantage of its final moments.

The town of Surf City allowed pedestrians to walk on the swing bridge and say a final goodbye for about an hour between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

During that time, a couple decided to tie the knot on the iconic swing bridge. Kyle and Katrina Sumer said I do surrounded by friends and family on the bridge.

The groom grew up in Surf City. A family friend said their wedding was supposed to be in May, but when they got permission to have it on the bridge, they planned everything in four days.

Congratulations!

