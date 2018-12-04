North Carolina pastor seriously injured in house fire

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina pastor is hospitalized with what officials say is life-threatening injuries after a fire at his home on the grounds of his church.

News sources report Mount Holly firefighters said a passer-by noticed the fire at the home of Rev. Clayton Burch early Tuesday morning. The firefighters said the passer-by helped alert the pastor and his wife.

Burch is pastor of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church.

Gaston County Fire Marshal Eric Hendrix said Burch was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. His wife, Barbara, wasn’t seriously hurt.

Authorities say the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The cause wasn’t immediately known, but investigators say it doesn’t look suspicious. The home had extensive damage, and two vehicles were destroyed.