Radio club celebrates Pearl Harbor Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was 77 years ago that over 2,000 people lost their lives in Hawaii. Friday, a local amateur radio club is remembering those for Pearl Harbor Day by using Morse code.

The Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club hosts the annual worldwide radio event on the U.S.S. North Carolina. The crew was on board, Friday, with old and modern equipment.

Licensed Amateur Radio Operator Allan Pellnat says this is a day to commemorate and practice emergency communication. He says they still have functional equipment that is 70 to 75 years old on the ship.

“Communication in and out of the ship was almost…exclusively Morse code during the war years,” said Pellnat. “There was little if any voice communication, although there is equipment capable of doing it.”

Each year, on December 7th, the radio club boards the Battleship and sends a special postcard to neighboring radio operators by Morse code.