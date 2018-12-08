Felon charged with kidnapping, murder of Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have arrested a felon for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Hania Aguilar.

According to a news release from the FBI, Michael Ray McLellan, 34, was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was charged with killing the 13-year-old girl.

The Lumberton Police Department charged McLellan with ten felonies on the following state charges:

First-degree murder

First-degree forcible rape

Statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger

First-degree sexual offense

Statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger

First-degree kidnapping

Felony larceny

Felony restraint

Abduction of child

Concealment of a death

Investigators say Hania was forced into a family member’s idling SUV and kidnapped from her driveway in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on November 5. The SUV was found three days later. Hania’s body was found in a body of water on November 27.

The FBI says with support from the SBI and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI followed more than 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews. The FBI’s Lab at Quantico conducted a forensic exam of the stolen SUV. The North Carolina State Crime Lab provided preliminary test results on Hania’s body. The FBI says results of those tests, including some received on yesterday, and a thorough criminal investigation resulted in the charges McLellan.

McLellan appeared before a magistrate at the Robeson County Detention Center early this morning. He is in jail with no bond.

McLellan will have his first court appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse Monday at 9 a.m.

Records show McLellan’s criminal history dates back to 2000. It includes convictions for assault on a child, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. McLellan was most recently convicted in February on felony counts of breaking & entering and larceny of a vehicle. He was sentenced to between nine month and one year eight months. He was paroled in June, records show.

The FBI says the investigation continues, and additional charges could be filed as the case continues. Final autopsy and toxicology reports are not complete at this time.

Late last month an Onslow County blogger reported McLellan, who was in jail at the time, had confessed and been charged with Hania’s death. When asked at the time about the report, a FBI spokeswoman denied there had been any charges or a confession in the case.