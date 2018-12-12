Wilmington insurance agent allegedly embezzled thousands from clients

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington insurance agent is behind bars after allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from clients.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Wednesday the arrest of 69-year-old Roy Payton Warren Jr.

Warren is charged with felony embezzlement by an insurance agent.

Special agents accuse Warren, while a licensed insurance agent working for Allstate Insurance Co., of embezzling $15,093 from multiple victims from March 4, 2011, through Sept. 6, 2012.

New Hanover sheriff’s deputies arrested Warren on Sept. 4. He was placed under $7,500 secured bond.

To report suspected fraud or other insurance crimes, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or by www.ncdoi.com.