Restaurants raise nearly $8K for girl with cancer; golf tourney next

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A multi-restaurant fundraiser last week collected nearly $8,000 for a Brunswick County girl battling cancer.

Between a cut of total sales and donations collected, the event raised $7,916 for Madison Williams, 4, according to Aaron Hyatt, who owns the P.T.’s in Leland.

Madison was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She’s been back in the hospital in Chapel Hill since late last month for surgery and other treatments.

According to the most recent post on the Team Madison-Donut Give Up Facebook page, she is making progress daily.

The efforts to help Madison and her family with her medical bills and other needs continue.

The Swing for Madison Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for January 13 at Magnolia Greens in Leland. Registration is $100 per golfer. To sign up call P.T.’s in Leland at (910) 399-6808.

Several of the restaurants that took part in last week’s fundraiser, including P.T.’s, Hwy 55, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Shuckin’ Shack, The Joyce and Pizzetta’s, are also sponsoring the golf event.