Two men injured in Whiteville shooting, police looking for suspect

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

Major Alan May with the Whiteville Police Department said two men were shot in the parking lot of the Time Saver convenience store located at Washington and JK Powell Blvd. He said it happened around 9:15 p.m.

According to a news release, the two victims were shot when they approached a vehicle waiting at the gas pumps. That car, a maroon Hyundai, sped off and turned onto Jefferson Street immediately after the shooting.

Before officers arrived, the victims were taken by a private vehicle to Columbus Regional.

One was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the other victim is at Columbus Regional Hospital. He said both are listed in stable condition.

Police believe the shooter(s) and victims were acquainted.

If you know anything, call Lt. Andre Jackson at (910) 642-5111