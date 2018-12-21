Investigators believe fire at popular Whiteville bakery was intentionally set

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — We now know new details about a fire that happened at a bakery in Whiteville earlier this week.
Officials are still investigating but they now say the fire was set intentionally. It happened at Darel’s Bakery & Sweets on Jefferson Street.
Hal Lowder with Emergency Services says someone spotted smoke coming from the roof around 6:15 Wednesday night.
No one was inside at the time.
Lowder said fire crews aggressively fought the flames, but there is still heat and smoke damage.