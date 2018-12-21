No charges filed against ‘Teen Mom’ star’s husband after viral towing video

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says they will not be filing charges against Brunswick County resident David Eason, following an investigation into a widely viewed video posted online earlier this week.

Eason is shown in the video, which was recorded in June, hooking a winch to the back of a truck parked in downtown Wilmington and moving it out of its parking space.

“After extensive conversations with our legal team, we have exhausted all options to file criminal charges against Eason, as the victim of the incident is declining to press charges,” Wilmington Police wrote in a statement.

WPD says the victim still has the right to take out warrants against Eason for the damage his truck incurred at any time before the statute of limitations expires.

“We understand the frustrations of the many people who have reached out to our department regarding this incident, but there is no legal avenue to pursue charges,” WPD said.