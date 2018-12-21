On your mark, get set, shop! Carolina Beach Mayor dishes details on Publix

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson says 2019 is going to be a big year for the town. A distillery, new ways to catch a ride, and a new grocery store are all on tap.

“Oh boy, where to begin,” he says, “just last week we approved a distillery in the highway business district.” Also recently approved are golf carts to be used as taxis with all the same rules as autos in town.

The big news, however, is that the long-awaited new Publix grocery store is coming sooner than expected. “It’s coming,” he says, “they would like to try to be open and ready for business in July.”

His remarks on a new Town Manager and a recent LGC reprimand are also part of this interview.