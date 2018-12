HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — Police in Horry County are looking for answers after a man was found dead in Little River.



Police say Brian Scott Nunn, 42, was found dead in the area of Hwy 111 in Little River Saturday.



- Advertisement -

The Horry County Police Department says it is handling it as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information about Nunnā€™s death should call (843) 915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.