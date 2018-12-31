Wife of Rep. Deb Butler dies unexpectedly

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) is mourning the death of her wife over the weekend.

According to an obituary, Anni Parra, 52, died suddenly Friday of an unexpected illness.

“The outpouring of love and support… has been overwhelming,” Butler posted on her political Facebook page Saturday evening. “I am incredibly grateful to you all. I also appreciate the privacy you’ve shown me as I make arrangements for my beloved Anni.”



Ms. Parra served as the grant administrator at Talbert and Bright Engineering. She and Butler married in late 2015. Butler, a Wilmington attorney, has represented the 18th District, which stretches from Wilmington across northern Brunswick County, since 2017.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.