Thousands turn out for annual ‘Dolphin Dip’

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City was the hot spot on the first day of the year. Some families traveled hundreds of miles just to join in on the unforgettable experience– The Dolphin Dip.

“I came out just to get wet and celebrate a Happy New Year’s from Scotland,” said Eric Duncanson, a 4th time Dolphin Dip participant.

“I am soooo excited this is such a fun event,” said Charles McKinney, a Surf City resident.

Thousands of people had a wet start to the new year at the 17th annual Dolphin Dip. Every January 1st, families travel miles just to start their year at Surf City beaches.

McKinney says this is a first step towards unity in 2019

“It brings communities together,” he said. “It brings people from outside our community together… and the energy is phenomenal.”

Eric Duncanson says this town needs this fundraiser to help families recover.

“Obviously we’ve all suffered damage during the hurricane and it would be great just to build the communities better again,” said Duncanson.

This year the Dolphin Dip’s proceeds support share the table which, is a non-profit organization that supports hungry families in Pender and Onslow County.

“We’re a food ministry,” said Share the Table’s Executive Director Dawn Ellis. “We do a food pantry, a backpack program for the school system and a soup kitchen and we are feeding a thousand people a week so, any support is greatly appreciated.”

When the clock struck noon, thousands rushed into the water.

15% of Pender and Onslow County families live in food insecure neighborhoods.

Ellis says thank you to every family from near and far for supporting this cause.