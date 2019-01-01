WPD investigating New Year’s Day shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two men injured.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Marion Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting and attempted robbery.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said the victims stated they were approached by three white males in their late teens who demanded the victims’ wallets. When the victims refused, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot them.

The victims were transported to NHRMC.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info should contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip .