911 caller: Suspect and girlfriend “just ran” during trooper-involved shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who allegedly accelerated toward a state trooper during a traffic stop that turned deadly was not alone in his truck at the time of the shooting.

A 911 call and radio traffic obtained from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details on Tuesday night’s shooting on Holden Beach Road near Shallotte.

The NC Department of Public Safety says Trooper S.A. Collins shot Brandon Webster, 28. It happened near Civietown Mini Mart. The highway patrol says Collins opened fire when Webster sped toward him while driving off.

A woman at the Civietown Mini Mart called 911 and said a state trooper shot at a white truck.

“I guess when the truck pulled in, the cop was trying to pull them over, and they somehow backed out and pulled out and the cop started shooting at them because the cop told them to stop, you know?” the caller told dispatch. “The cop told them to, the cop looked at me and said call 911”

“He had to shoot at the vehicle?” 911 asked.

“Yeah, because they just ran.”

The caller told 911 there were two people in the truck, Webster, whom she said came into the Mini Mart all the time, and his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat. She said the truck and trooper took off down Shell Point Road after the shooting.

Not long after, someone else called 911. The unidentified male caller said, “I’d like to report a murder at 2353 Shell Point road. I need an ambulance!”

The operator tried to get more details but the caller disconnected.

Several law enforcement officers went to Shell Point Road.

According to the dispatch log, that’s also where they found the truck. Blood was in the vehicle, but no one was inside. They also spotted blood in the house and believed the suspect ran out the back door.

A few minutes later, they were notified that the shooting victim was at Brunswick Novant Medical Center.

Meanwhile, two family members of Webster’s girlfriend also called 911. A woman who said she was the grandmother called trying to get more information.

“I’m trying to find out if she’s involved in any of this mess that happened because she’s got my truck,” she said.

Then, another woman called and said she was following a deputy who had her daughter in his car.

“They’re transporting my daughter in the back of it. There was a shooting involved tonight. My daughter’s boyfriend got killed,” she told 911. “I’m trying to find out where, if they’re taking her to the hospital.”

The NC State Bureau of Investigation confirmed they interviewed the woman who was in the truck at the time of the shooting. The SBI says she told them she tried to get him (Webster) to stop. She was released and will not face charges.

WWAY has heard from several of Webster’s friends and family members, but none of them want to speak at this time.

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer involved shooting.