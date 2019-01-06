Locals, UNCW team attempt to rescue stranded whale in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A beached whale had to unfortunately be euthanized near Carolina Beach Sunday.

Robbie Johnson was kayaking early Sunday morning when he saw people surrounding a whale beached on Masonboro Island near Carolina Beach. He and several people found a young whale stranded along the shore and tried to keep it hydrated. They worked for hours putting water on the whale.

A UNCW team with the Marine Mammal Stranding Program eventually arrived to assess it according to WWAY staff near the area.

Johnson took to social media alerting us that the doctor and team determined the whale could not be saved and it was gently and humanely euthanized.