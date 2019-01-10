Wilmington at-risk youth program undergoes extreme expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A place that teaches valuable skills to disadvantaged kids in downtown Wilmington is getting a complete makeover, for free.

‘Kids Making It’ aims to teach valuable life and vocational skills through woodworking.

Program director Andy Crowther says they wanted to start a skilled trades program for older teens.

In response, Atlantic Barn & Timber Company is donating a two-story timber frame addition to the existing space.

Teens will learn plumbing, electrical, HVAC and general construction skills, and receive help getting jobs in their desired field.