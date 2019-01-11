Silver Alert issued for man missing in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man who led Sunset Beach police on a chase earlier this week and remains missing.

Authorities say Paul Milton Simms, 23, may be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Sunset Beach resident reported seeing a suspicious person near a home who was operating a motorcycle.

A short time later, Sunset Beach police spotted Simms on a motorcycle and began pursuing him. Police say Simms drove behind Ingram Planetarium at 7625 High Market Street where he ditched the motorcycle and ran away.

On Thursday, someone reported seeing a man in the woods near a Sunset Beach business. Police searched the area extensively but were unable to find anyone.

Simms may be heading to Myrtle Beach, SC; Oak Island, NC; or Hiddenite, NC.

He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall and 185 pounds. He has long, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage coat.

If you have any information as to where he may be, call the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-253-7490.