Remembering Ebonee Spears 3 years later

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Just days away from the 3 year anniversary of Ebonee Spears’ missing person’s case. The CUE Center for Missing Persons honored spears at the their annual Pig Pickin’.

The Pig Pickin’ brings awareness to missing people all over the country. Dozens stopped by for a barbecue lunch. All donations support the search and recovery fund for missing people. Spokesperson Monica Caison says just because people have faded from the media does not mean they have been found.

“We’re not stopping,” said Harriet Rivers, Ebonee Spears’ mother. “We’re not giving up. We are going to continue to look and search for Ebonee until she’s home so, whoever is out there don’t think we’re not continuing to look for her.”

Ebonee Spears went missing from her Wilmington home on January 15, 2016. For the past 24 years, the CUE has hosted the Pig Pickin’ to raise awareness for missing persons in our community.