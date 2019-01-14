NC State Highway Patrol trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County

WILSON, NC (WNCT) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was shot in Wilson County Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported before 5:45 p.m. along N.C. Highway 42 East near the Bridgersville community, about eight miles east-northeast of Wilson in Wilson County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is on the run, and the trooper is being taken to Vidant Medical Center.

The trooper’s white cruiser, which was still at the scene as of 7 p.m., appeared to have 12 bullet holes in the windshield and major front-end damage.

The trooper’s condition is unknown.



Here is the full text from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office:

“We have received word that a State Trooper has been shot in Wilson County. Suspect is on the run. Trooper is being transported to the hospital with condition unknown. Praying for the trooper! Praying that 2019 gets better. We can’t stay on this path.”

The Fayetteville Police Department also tweeted about the shooting:

“We stand with the @NCSHP and they are in our thoughts and prayers as one of their own was shot this evening in Wilson County. Prayers for a complete recovery.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.