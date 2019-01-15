HGTV’s Joanna Gaines to release children’s book

(CNN) — The star of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines, announced Tuesday she is releasing her first children’s book.

Her book “We are the Gardeners” is already listed as a number one best seller in its category on Amazon thanks to pre-orders.

The book is slated for release March 26.

Gaines shared on social media that the book tells the story of her and her children starting their own family garden.

Gaines and her husband Chip have five children.

