HGTV’s Joanna Gaines to release children’s book

(CNN) — The star of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines, announced Tuesday she is releasing her first children’s book.

Her book “We are the Gardeners” is already listed as a number one best seller in its category on Amazon thanks to pre-orders.

The book is slated for release March 26.

Gaines shared on social media that the book tells the story of her and her children starting their own family garden.

Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on! We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden – a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up. pic.twitter.com/JFvZYivkhm — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 14, 2019

Gaines and her husband Chip have five children.