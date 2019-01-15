Pet Pals: Meet Jake

There’s a four-legged friend at New Hanover County Animal Services who is looking for a forever home.

His name is Jake and he was found running loose and his owner never came forward looking for him.

He is described as an affectionate kitty, who is willing to be a snuggle bug with you.

To meet Jake, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.

