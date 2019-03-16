Guns and Hoses face-off in seventh annual hockey game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Saturday was the Seventh Annual Guns vs Hose charity hockey game between the Wilmington Police Department and the Wilmington Fire Department.

All of the proceeds raised from this Saturday’s game will be going to support ACCESS of Wilmington’s The Miracle League. This years game was the first game to ever to have a sell out crowd in attendance. Baskets were raffled off and t-shirts were sold to help raise as much money as possible.

Wilmington Fire Department’s Allen Lewis the event organizer, told us how special this event is because it brings the community together as well as it raises money all for a great cause.

“This means everything to me. This is my first year organizing it and taking the reins of it and being able to get a first sell out. Having the news coverage, radio coverage and bringing so many people from within Wilmington together for an event that normally wouldn’t be exposed to is amazing” said Lewis.

There was also an after party once the game was over.