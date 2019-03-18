VP Mike Pence coming to Myrtle Beach to campaign for Sen. Lindsey Graham

MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WBTW/WWAY) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Myrtle Beach later this month to help Senator Lindsey Graham kick off his 2020 re-election campaign.

“I am honored to have Vice President Pence travel to South Carolina to support my campaign,” said Graham. “The vice president has been a strong ally and close friend in the efforts to confirm conservative judges like Brett Kavanaugh, strengthen our southern border, cut taxes, and rebuild our military. I know South Carolinians are excited and look forward to welcoming him back to the Palmetto State.”

- Advertisement -

General admission tickets for each event will be available for $20 and can be purchased at LindseyGraham.com.

Grand Strand Campaign Kickoff Brunch is happening on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation, 9800 Queensway Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.