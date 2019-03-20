Body of missing Holden Beach woman found, husband charged with murder

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The body of a missing Holden Beach woman has been found and her husband has been charged with first degree murder.

Law enforcement agencies located the body of Judy Brown Brock in a wooded area in Sampson County Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

She was reported missing on Friday.

Phillip Harry Brock, 71, was taken into custody and has been charged with first degree murder in connection to her death.

Brock will have his first court appearance Thursday morning in Brunswick County.

This remains an ongoing investigation.