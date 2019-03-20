UNCW student sings her way to Hollywood on American Idol

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s music to their ears.

Every American Idol hopeful wants to get that golden ticket and hear they’re going to Hollywood.

For one UNCW student, that rang true and became a reality.

The third time’s the charm for Alexis Raeana Jones. After auditioning for the show two other times, Jones figured she had nothing to lose.

“It hit me,” Jones said. “‘You’re going to Hollywood girl.’ This girl is going from Wilymwood. The Hollywood of the South. Wilmington to Hollywood.”

It was a spur of the moment trip to the American Idol audition in Charlotte that launched her shot at stardom.

Now, Jones is punching her golden ticket and she’s headed to Hollywood.

“When they say, ‘You’re going to Hollywood,’ I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “You just never think that you’re going to be in front of three legends and they’re giving you the golden ticket to Hollywood.”

It almost didn’t happen. After two failed auditions, Jones didn’t know if it was worth another try.

As the last person to sing in Charlotte, she was sent through.

Right in the middle of Hurricane Florence, Jones got the call about round two. She wasn’t letting anything get in her way.

“They got us and said, ‘We need you in Atlanta.’ And I said ‘Oh my god, I can’t get out of my driveway,'” Jones said.

After two rounds, she was on to Idaho for round three to face the judges. Jones says she is still in shock.

“Lionel Richie said, ‘You’re going to be a star.’ He said, ‘Baby girl, you are going to be a star.’ It was surreal because if Lionel Richie tells you you’re going to be a star, you’re going to listen to him and it’s going to happen,” she said.

She says she is more than ready and whatever happen, this is one stop in chasing her dreams.

“No one brings to the table what you bring to the table,” Jones said. “And for me, I bring the table and the chairs and the placements.”

You can watch American Idol on WWAY ABC.