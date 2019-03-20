Wilmington bulldog to be featured in iconic Cadbury bunny commercial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have some exciting news for one Wilmington furry friend. Henri the Bulldog is the winner of the first “Bunny Tryouts” for the Cadbury company.

This Easter, Henri, who lives with his owners Kathie & Tim Santillo in Wilmington will star with the Cadbury bunny in the brand’s iconic “Clucking Bunny” commercial.



More than 4,000 entries of pets wearing bunny ears were submitted to the first official Cadbury “Bunny Tryouts”.

- Advertisement -

Henri will make his debut with the Cadbury bunny himself in this year’s commercial, which will be released in April.

The Santillo’s won $5,000 and Cadbury is also donating $10,000 to the ASPCA.