Mother reacts to potential Belville Elementary redistricting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students in one Brunswick County neighborhood may be going to a new school next year if a proposed redistricting plan is approved. Now one parent is reacting to the proposal.

The redistricting is for Town Creek Elementary School, and will relieve overcrowding at Belville Elementary.

A Brunswick County Schools spokesman say the proposal would affect about 150 students in the Mallory Creek subdivision and area south, but not Westport.

Morgan Mattox, parent of a first grader at Belvillve Elementary, says part of the reason she moved to Mallory Creek was so her kids could go to Belville.

“A 90-minute commute for my son weekly, would turn into a 10-hour commute weekly to Town Creek Elementary. That’s a huge chunk of time that’s taken away from his academic career, his family time, his extracurriculars,” said Mattox.

Rising fifth graders and their younger siblings would have the option to stay at Belville elementary if they have their own transportation.