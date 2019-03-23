WWAY’s Tanner Barth takes court with Harlem Globetrotters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Friday the Harlem Globetrotters returned to Wilmington to play against the Washington Generals at Trask Coliseum, and WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth got to join in on the fun.

Tanner took the court with the Globetrotters late in the first quarter. He made a basket from close range to add another two points to the Globetrotters’ score after he missed on other attempts.

Tanner said it “was a fun experience,” but he said he does not belong on the court.

In case you missed Tanner in action last night you can watch the full highlights above.