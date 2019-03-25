5 inmates escape from North Carolina detention center

NASHVILLE, NC (WNCN) — Nash County deputies are actively searching around Nashville after five inmates cut through a fence Monday and escaped.

The call regarding the escape came in just before 4 p.m. from the complex on Washington Street in Nashville.

Sheriff Keith Stone confirmed the escaped inmates are Raheem Horne, 25, Laquaris Battle, 22, David Viverrette, 28, David Ruffin, 30, and Keonte Murphy, 23.

Ruffin is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2009 of indecent liberties with a minor.

Murphy is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2014 of indecent liberties with a minor with the victim being 11 years old.

The Department Corrections lists Horne’s primary offense as felony breaking and entering.

