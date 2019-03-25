Man arrested in Tabor City in connection with 2018 Food Lion murder case

A second person has been arrested in connection to a murder at a Longs Food Lion back in August 2018, according to HCPD.

Police say the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Stephon Miller on Lewis Street in Tabor City Monday.

Miller is being held at Columbus County Detention Center on a fugitive of justice warrant and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina where he will face a murder charge, HCPD says.

On Aug. 15, 2018, Gerard Celentano, 57, was shot and killed outside of the grocery store at 110 E. Highway 9. Detectives were able to obtain information that led to Miller’s identification in connection with the incident, police say.

James Bellamy was also previously arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with the case.

Anyone with further information related to the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477).