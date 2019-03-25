Woman, toddler identified in fatal Carolina Beach crash; driver charged

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police say a grandmother was injured and a one year old was killed during a crash in Carolina Beach last week.

Carolina Beach Police Department says 56-year-old Catherine Hagelstein and Cora Kruger were hit in a crosswalk at the corner of Lake Park Blvd. and Cape Fear Blvd Friday.

- Advertisement -

Hagelstein has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep involved in the crash is identified as 39-year-old Heather Ligotino.

The Carolina Beach Police Department is still investigating the collision and Ligotino is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Related Article: Rape kits of women found dead in Lumberton sat untested for more than a year

Police say no impairment of drugs or alcohol suspected.

Ligotino was arrested Monday and taken before the New Hanover County Magistrates Office.

Friends of the family has set up a GoFundMe page.