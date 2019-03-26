Twice-convicted murderer found guilty of killing Elisha Tucker

By
WWAY News
-
0
James Bradley listening to guilty verdict (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The jury has found twice-convicted killer James Bradley guilty of murdering Elisha Tucker.

Investigators found Tucker’s body while searching for another woman Bradley is convicted of killing Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

- Advertisement -

District Attorney Ben David says it’s clear that Bradley is guilty of murdering Tucker. Today the jury agreed convicting Bradley on first-degree murder.

David spent closing arguments driving home three main points: linking Bradley to Tucker, the bindings used, the location of the body, and blood found in Bradley’s truck.

We will have more on this developing story tonight on WWAY News.

You Might Also Like