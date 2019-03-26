Twice-convicted murderer found guilty of killing Elisha Tucker

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The jury has found twice-convicted killer James Bradley guilty of murdering Elisha Tucker.

Investigators found Tucker’s body while searching for another woman Bradley is convicted of killing Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

- Advertisement -

District Attorney Ben David says it’s clear that Bradley is guilty of murdering Tucker. Today the jury agreed convicting Bradley on first-degree murder.

David spent closing arguments driving home three main points: linking Bradley to Tucker, the bindings used, the location of the body, and blood found in Bradley’s truck.

We will have more on this developing story tonight on WWAY News.