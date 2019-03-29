Could Pender become a ‘gun sanctuary county’?

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County commissioners will consider adopting a resolution next week to declare the county a “gun sanctuary county.”

The resolution, which is similar to a “gun sanctuary” resolution adopted March 4 in Cherokee County, is scheduled to be formally considered at the next public Pender County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The meeting will take place Monday, April 1 at 4:00 p.m., in the Public Assembly Room located at 805 South Walker Street in Burgaw.

The resolution states it will preserve the following rights for all legal citizens of Pender County:

1. The unalienable right to keep and bear arms, as specified in the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, the Constitution of North Carolina, and further upheld by subsequent decisions of the US Supreme Court.

2. The right, as originally written and understood, to keep and bear arms for self-defense, personal safety, protection of one’s family, and in defense of one’s community and county.

3. The right to manufacture, transfer, purchase, and sell firearms and ammunition designed for those purposes outlined above, rights guaranteed by the US Constitution and the Constitution of North Carolina.

The resolution also says commissioners “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations, that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms as described and defined in detail above.”

Read the entire Pender County Gun Sanctuary Resolution.