Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside of his clothing store

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS)– Nipsey Hussle, a seasoned West Coast MC turned entrepreneur, was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 33. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed the death late Sunday with a tweet, writing, “L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence.

Police said two other unidentified people were shot outside the rapper’s Marathon Clothing store at 3:25 p.m. local time. Their wounds didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

- Advertisement -

Garcetti tweeted, “Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy … My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief.”

Read more here.